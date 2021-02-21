STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Britain's Prince Charles visits father Prince Philip in London hospital

The exact reason for Prince Philip's admission has not been disclosed but his stay is not related to coronavirus.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Prince Charles was driven to the London hospital where his father, Prince Philip, was admitted for 'precautionary' reasons earlier in the week and spent half an hour by his bedside.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been at King Edward VII's hospital since Tuesday and according to the BBC, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is likely to remain there into next week.

A somber-looking Charles, 72, was seen entering the hospital wearing a facemask on Saturday and his Clarence House officials later said that the Prince of Wales was then driven back to his Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire, south-west England.

The exact reason for Prince Philip's admission has not been disclosed but his stay is not related to coronavirus.

He and the Queen had received their first dose of a vaccine to protect against Covid-19 last month.

Under England's current coronavirus lockdown rules, visiting someone in a hospital is considered a "reasonable excuse" to leave home, although visits are being allowed on a case by case basis by most hospitals.

The Queen, 94, remains at Windsor Castle and performed her first face-to-face event of the year on Thursday when she knighted a royal aide during a private socially-distanced ceremony at her south-east England residence in Berkshire.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had sent his best wishes to the royal, with a Downing Street spokesperson saying: 'The Prime Minister sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in hospital.'

The Queen and her husband have been spending the recent lockdown in England at Windsor Castle with a small household staff, nicknamed 'HMS Bubble'.

The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to the same London hospital as a "precautionary measure" for treatment for a "pre-existing condition" in December 2019.

He spent four nights in hospital at the time.

In November 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a photograph of themselves opening a card made for them by their great grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prince Charles Prince Philip
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp