STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Australia is 28,928, while the death toll stands at 909, according to the Johns Hopkins University. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives his COVID-19 vaccination during a visit to Castle Hill Medical Centre

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives his COVID-19 vaccination during a visit to Castle Hill Medical Centre. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday (local time) received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine along with Australia's CMO Professor Paul Kelly to give further confidence to Australians in these vaccines that have been tested and approved by medical experts.

Taking to Twitter, Scott Morrison said, "Pleased to get my #COVID19 vaccine today along with Australia's CMO Professor Paul Kelly to give further confidence to Australians in these vaccines, which have been tested and approved by our medical experts, are safe and effective."

"Our #COVID19 vaccination program is underway! These are the 1st Australians to get vaccinated ahead of the rollout getting underway tomorrow. Our first priority is to protect our most vulnerable and frontline workers, who are protecting all of us. Getting vaccinated does just that," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Australia is 28,928, while the death toll stands at 909, according to the Johns Hopkins University. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic Scott Morrison
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp