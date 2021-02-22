STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

East Timor puts ex-US priest on trial in sex abuse scandal

The case against Daschbach represents East Timor's first child sex case filed against a priest, but it has been complicated by his hero status and loyal devotion from followers.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A police officer escorts Richard Daschbach, center, a former missionary from Pennsylvania, U.S. upon his arrival for a trial at a courthouse in Oecusse, East Timor

A police officer escorts Richard Daschbach, center, a former missionary from Pennsylvania, U.S. upon his arrival for a trial at a courthouse in Oecusse, East Timor. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

EAST TIMOR: A defrocked American priest faced a criminal trial on Monday on allegations he sexually abused young girls at a children's shelter he ran in a remote enclave in East Timor -- one of the most Catholic places on Earth.

Richard Daschbach, 84, a former missionary from Pennsylvania, is charged with 14 counts of sexual abuse of children under the age of 14, as well as counts of child pornography and domestic violence, according to the country's Prosecutor General.

The case against Daschbach represents East Timor's first child sex case filed against a priest, but it has been complicated by his hero status and loyal devotion from followers.

The son of a Pittsburgh steelworker, he arrived in the country as part of Divine Word Missionaries, or SVD, in the 1960s and became an unlikely leader in the tiny nation's struggle for independence from neighbouring Indonesia in 1999.

He is credited with sheltering women and children and even helping fight off attackers.

He also founded Topu Honis, a children's home that has over the years taken in hundreds of boys and girls who were either orphaned or came from desperately poor families.

Allegations that Daschbach was abusing those children first surfaced three years ago.

At least 15 females have since come forward, according to JU,S Jurídico Social, a group of human rights lawyers representing the accusers.

The team described the trial in a statement as a fight not just for victims, "but one of the whole Timorese society."

An official at the Catholic church in East Timor's capital, Dili, said Daschbach was defrocked in 2018 after he confessed to sexually abusing the children.

The allegations ranged from fondling and oral sex to rape.

Former donors also said he admitted it to them, but the ex-priest has not admitted to it publicly.

Daschbach, who also secured American funding, is wanted in the U.S.for three counts of wire fraud.

An Interpol Red Notice has been issued for his arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Timor Richard Daschbach Child Sexual Abuse
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp