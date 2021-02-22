STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Court won't revive porn star Stormy Daniel's defamation suit against Donald Trump

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election. She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly $300,000 in attorneys’ fees.

