US: NRIs of San Francisco Bay Area show support to India's farm laws via car rally

The US had earlier come out in support of India's new farm laws, saying it welcomes steps that would 'improve the efficiency' of Indian markets and attract greater private sector investment.

Published: 22nd February 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

NRIs of the San Francisco Bay Area organised a car rally on 21st February

NRIs of the San Francisco Bay Area organised a car rally on 21st February. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

SAN FRANCISCO: The non-resident Indians (NRIs) of the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday (local time) organised a car rally to show support to farm laws introduced by the Indian government.

The car rally was organised at the Mission San Jose High school parking lot at 1:30 pm (EST). To show support to the farm laws, several NRIs joined the car rally.

During the rally, the supporters chanted "Vande Mataram".

The United States had earlier come out in support of India's new farm laws, saying it welcomes steps that would "improve the efficiency" of Indian markets and attract greater private sector investment.

Reacting to the ongoing farm protests in India, a State Department spokesperson said that Washington recognises that "peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy", adding that differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue.

"We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same," the spokesperson said.

"We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue. In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," the spokesperson added.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

