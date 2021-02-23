STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chinese man causes outage after sit-ups atop power pole: Reports

It was not clear why the man decided to do sit-ups off the pole but state media warned against anyone copying him.

Published: 23rd February 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Emergency services, including medical personnel, rushed to the scene. (Representational Image)

By AFP

SHANGHAI: A man in China scaled a utility pole to do sit-ups off the top of it, stunning onlookers and causing a power cut to thousands of homes, media said Tuesday.

The unnamed man was taken away by police following his antics on Sunday evening on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Chengdu, the People's Daily said.

It published a video on the Twitter-like Weibo showing the man suspended about 10 metres (30 feet) in the air as he did a stomach crunch off the top of the pylon.

"The local power company initiated an emergency power cut... affecting tens of thousands of households," the People's Daily said.

Emergency services, including medical personnel, rushed to the scene, The Paper in Shanghai said. 

It was not clear why the man decided to do sit-ups off the pole but state media warned against anyone copying him.

"The man's behaviour is too dangerous!" said one outlet. 

The incident was a hot topic on Chinese social media, with at least 1.7 million views of one hashtag relating to it.

"I was annoyed because no electricity... and when I see the news and know the reason, I feel annoyed and amused at the same time," said one Weibo user affected by the bizarre incident.

Another on Weibo did not find it so funny.

"Black-outs can waste a lot of money and potentially lead to a fatal accident," they said.

Local police were unavailable for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp