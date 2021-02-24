STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Approached PM Modi when I came into power, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan, who addressed the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, said the only way the subcontinent can tackle poverty is by improving trade relations.

Published: 24th February 2021

PM Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. (File | PTI)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a maiden official visit to Sri Lanka, has said that soon after he came into power in 2018, he approached India and told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve differences through dialogue, Dawn reported.

"Immediately when I came into power, I approached our neighbour India and explained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue," he said.

"I didn't succeed but I am optimistic that eventually sense will prevail. The only way the subcontinent can tackle poverty is by improving trade relations. Let us live like civilised neighbours as the Europeans live, " he added, according to Dawn.

This remarks came a day after India had allowed Imran Khan's aircraft to use its air space on way to Colombo.

Days before Pakistan Prime Minister's visit, Sri Lanka had cancelled his scheduled speech in Parliament. A report published in Colombo Gazette had said the Sri Lankan government cannot risk its relations with India when it is getting stuck in the Chinese debt-trap and India is providing COVID-19 vaccines.

