STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Stanford University researcher charged for concealing her membership with Chinese military

The US federal prosecutors said that in court documents Song's statements were false and that she was a member of the Chinese military when she entered and while doing research at Stanford.

Published: 24th February 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags

If convicted, Song will face a jail term of upto 10 years for the visa fraud. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A Stanford University researcher has been charged for concealing and lying about her membership with the Chinese military.

A federal grand jury on February 19 charged Chen Song with visa fraud, obstruction of justice, destruction of documents, and false statements in connection with a scheme to conceal and lie about her status as a member of the People's Republic of China's military forces while in the United States, the Justice Department said in an official statement.

"When Song feared discovery, she destroyed documents in a failed attempt to conceal her true identity. This prosecution will help to protect elite institutions like Stanford from illicit foreign influences," the department said.

It further said, "We allege that while Chen Song worked as a researcher at Stanford University, she was secretly a member of China's military, the People's Liberation Army".

Speaking on the matter, Assistant Director Alan E. Kohler Jr. of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division said, "Members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army cannot lie on their visa applications and come to the United States to study without expecting the FBI and our partners to catch them...Time and again, the Chinese government prioritizes stealing U.S. research and taking advantage of our universities over obeying international norms".

According to a report by Fox News, Song was one of four Chinese scientists living in the U.S. and doing research at universities who were arrested last July by the Justice Department, which accused them of lying about their status as members of the PLA. They were charged with visa fraud.

Song, a Chinese national, entered the United States on December 23, 2018, using a J-1 non-immigrant visa to conduct research at Stanford University. She obtained the J-1 visa, a document "for individuals approved to participate in work-and study-based exchange visitor programs" with an application she submitted in November 2018.

According to her application, Song was a neurologist who was coming to the United States to conduct research at Stanford University related to brain disease. She had stated that she had served in the Chinese military only from September 1, 2000, through June 30, 2011, and that she worked for Xi Diaoyutai Hospital in Beijing.

The US federal prosecutors said that in court documents Song's statements were false and that she was a member of the Chinese military when she entered and while doing research at Stanford.

"According to the superseding indictment, Song lied to FBI agents when interviewed, denying any affiliation with the PLA after 2011 and information associating Song with the PLA or Air Force General Hospital began to disappear from the Internet after the FBI's investigation of Song was known to her. Finally, the superseding indictment alleges that, after Song had been charged by criminal complaint in this case, she selectively deleted relevant emails from that account, including certain emails relevant to her military service, employment, and affiliations," the Justice Department added.

If convicted, Song will face a jail term of upto 10 years for the visa fraud and a fine of USD 250,000, up to 20 years in prison and a fine of USD 250,000 for each of the obstruction and alteration charges; and up to five years in prison and a fine of USD 250,000 for the false statements charge. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stanford University Chinese military
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp