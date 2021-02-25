STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dubai court reduces driver's sentence in 2019 accident case that killed 17, including 12 Indians

The Dubai Court of Appeal reduced the sentence of the 55-year-old driver to one year in jail and also withdrew his deportation order, the Gulf News reported.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image

By PTI

DUBAI: A Dubai court on Thursday reduced the seven-year sentence of an Omani bus driver who crashed the vehicle into a low-clearance sign after entering a restricted lane, killing 17 people, including 12 Indians, in 2009.

The Dubai Court of Appeal reduced the sentence of the 55-year-old driver to one year in jail and also withdrew his deportation order, the Gulf News reported.

The driver still have to pay a USD 13,612 fine and some USSD 925,660 in blood money to the families of the victims.

The driver had received a seven-year sentence from the Dubai Traffic Court in July 2019.

The court had also ordered to deport the driver.

His licence was suspended for one year.

The tour bus packed with Eid vacationers was heading from Oman's capital Muscat to Dubai in June 2019 when the driver wrongly entered a road not designated for buses and rammed into a metal barrier, killing 17 people, including 12 Indians, two Pakistanis, an Irish, Omani and Filipina.

Several others were also injured.

Among the 31 people on the bus were also citizens of Bangladesh, Germany and the Philippines.

The 54-year-old driver had accepted responsibility for the crash, saying he was momentarily blinded by the sun's glare.

He later appealed the verdict, arguing that the steel barrier was wrongly placed, according to local media reports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubai Court accident
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes

Govt of India releases new rules for social media, OTT platforms<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dmIInWwE9S4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-w

A health worker takes an RT-PCR test in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed due to spike in Covid-19 cases
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp