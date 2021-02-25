STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Facebook bans Myanmar junta from its platforms weeks after coup

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene.

Published: 25th February 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar activists hold a picture of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Tokyo. (Photo|AFP)

Myanmar activists hold a picture of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Tokyo. (Photo|AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Facebook on Thursday announced its decision to ban the Myanmar military and military-controlled state media from using its platforms following the coup to dislodge the civilian government.

"Today, we are banning the remaining Myanmar military ("Tatmadaw") and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram, as well as ads from military-linked commercial entities ... Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban," the statement said.

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest.

The coup triggered mass protests across Myanmar.

According to Sputnik, at least two protesters have died since the junta seized power in Myanmar. Tens of thousands have rallied across the country to demand the release of the elected leaders, prompting a military crackdown.

