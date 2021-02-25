Facebook bans Myanmar junta from its platforms weeks after coup

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Facebook on Thursday announced its decision to ban the Myanmar military and military-controlled state media from using its platforms following the coup to dislodge the civilian government.

"Today, we are banning the remaining Myanmar military ("Tatmadaw") and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram, as well as ads from military-linked commercial entities ... Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban," the statement said.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene.

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest.

The coup triggered mass protests across Myanmar.

According to Sputnik, at least two protesters have died since the junta seized power in Myanmar. Tens of thousands have rallied across the country to demand the release of the elected leaders, prompting a military crackdown.