STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis hits back at sex 'scandal' cover-up claims

Mitsotakis said the opposition and supporting media was dragging public discourse through a "swamp" and spreading "demagoguery poison".

Published: 25th February 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Greece's new conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greece's conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday hit back at accusations that he tried to cover up a sex abuse "scandal" involving a top thespian appointed by his government.

Speaking in parliament, Mitsotakis said the opposition and supporting media was dragging public discourse through a "swamp" and spreading "demagoguery poison".

The debate took place as the former artistic director of Greece's national theatre, Dimitris Lignadis, was scheduled to appear before a prosecutor to answer allegations of raping minors, including migrant children.

Lignadis, 56, resigned on February 6 citing a "toxic climate of rumours, innuendo and leaks". 

In police custody since the weekend, he has strongly denied the allegations.

Opposition parties have accused the government of dragging its feet in the investigation, which could have led to the destruction of valuable evidence.

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Thursday told parliament the case amounted to a "major scandal involving an attempted cover-up", accusing the prime minister of "hypocrisy" and other ministers of "lying" to the public.

The Lignadis case is the latest in a belated #MeToo awakening in Greece involving allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and bullying in the fields of arts, sport and education that have rocked the country in recent weeks.

A related judicial inquiry is under way into claims that migrant children had been molested between 2017 and 2018.

The government has promised to introduce a new ethics code to prevent future abuse cases.

More than three years after the #MeToo movement surfaced in the United States, the code of silence in Greece was broken last December by a two-time Olympic sailing medallist, Sofia Bekatorou.

Bekatorou said that when she was 21 she was subjected to "sexual harassment and abuse" by a senior federation member in his hotel room, shortly after trials for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes

Govt of India releases new rules for social media, OTT platforms<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dmIInWwE9S4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-w

A health worker takes an RT-PCR test in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed due to spike in Covid-19 cases
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp