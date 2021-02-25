STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pfizer, BioNTech begin testing of third dose against new COVID-19 variants

The study will evaluate up to 144 Phase 1 participants in two age cohorts, 18-55 and 65-85 years of age.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and its partner BioNTech on Thursday said that they have begun to test how well the third dose of their authorised vaccine stacks up against new coronavirus variants.

The study will evaluate up to 144 Phase 1 participants in two age cohorts, 18-55 and 65-85 years of age. The study will include trial participants who received the two doses in the Phase 1 study 6 to 12 months ago in order to assess the boostability of BNT162b2 (the vaccine), the companies said. It will also involve testing how well their antibodies are able to neutralize "strains of interest" in the lab, the companies said.

The outlet reported that volunteers would receive a third dose between 6 and 12 months after their earlier two doses. The dosage would be identical to what's currently authorised, 30 micrograms.

"While we have not seen any evidence that the circulating variants result in a loss of the protection provided by our vaccine, we are taking multiple steps to act decisively and be ready in case a strain becomes resistant to the protection afforded by the vaccine. This booster study is critical to understanding the safety of a third dose and immunity against circulating strains," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.

He added, "At the same time, we are making the right investments and engaging in the appropriate conversations with regulators to help position us to potentially develop and seek authorization for an updated mRNA vaccine or booster if needed."

However, Bourla noted the companies haven't yet seen compelling evidence that variants are resistant to its vaccine, though they are taking steps to be prepared.

Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, said, "Our proactive clinical development strategy aims to create the foundation today, that will enable us to address the challenges of tomorrow. We want to be prepared for different scenarios."

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorised for use under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 16 years of age and older.

CNN further reported Pfizer and BioNTech are also "in ongoing discussions with regulatory authorities" about potentially testing a vaccine has been modified to protect against concerning variants in a Phase 1/2 study.

On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced new guidelines that would streamline and quicken the process of updating vaccines to target variants. An agency official estimated this could involve several hundred individuals and take a few months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pfizer COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes

Govt of India releases new rules for social media, OTT platforms<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dmIInWwE9S4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-w

A health worker takes an RT-PCR test in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed due to spike in Covid-19 cases
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp