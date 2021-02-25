Two Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying demonetised Indian currency
Published: 25th February 2021 02:34 PM | Last Updated: 25th February 2021 02:34 PM
KATHMANDU: Two Indian nationals have been arrested in southern Nepal's Bara district on charges of illegally possessing banned Indian currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination amounting to Rs 25.35 lakh, police said on Thursday.
The two identified as Chandrasekhar Prasad, 35 and Sanjaya Kumar, 38 were nabbed from Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City of Bara district.
The police recovered the money from a bag inside a container of their motorcycle during a security checking, according to police.