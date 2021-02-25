STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying demonetised Indian currency

The police recovered the money from a bag inside a container of their motorcycle during a security checking, according to police.

HOSPITALS REFUSE TO SETTLE BILLS WITH OLD NOTES: In another critical problem that came to the fore after demonetisation, hospitals stopped taking old notes. Then Union Law Minister Sadananda Gowda lost his brother who had been admitted at a private hospital and tried to settle the bill with old notes but the hospital refused to accept them.

File image of old 1000 and 500 rupee notes

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Two Indian nationals have been arrested in southern Nepal's Bara district on charges of illegally possessing banned Indian currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination amounting to Rs 25.35 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The two identified as Chandrasekhar Prasad, 35 and Sanjaya Kumar, 38 were nabbed from Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City of Bara district.

Comments

