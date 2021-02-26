STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka ends forced cremations of COVID victims after Pakistan PM Imran Khan's visit

Dozens of demonstrators had used Khan's visit as an opportunity to call attention to the Sri Lankan government's disregard for Islamic burial customs and carried a mock coffin.

Published: 26th February 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, stands with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right, after his arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, stands with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right, after his arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Friday ended forced cremations of people who have died of coronavirus, after visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Colombo to respect the funeral rites of the island's minority Muslims.

The government first banned burials in April over concerns -- which experts said were baseless -- by influential Buddhist monks that the practice could contaminate groundwater and spread the virus.

The policy was decried by members of the South Asian nation's Muslim community who constitute 10 percent of the 21 million population.

While health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi did not give a reason in her announcement reversing the ban, official sources said Khan had raised the subject with both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during his trip earlier this week.

Dozens of demonstrators had used Khan's visit as an opportunity to call attention to the Sri Lankan government's disregard for Islamic burial customs and carried a mock coffin.

In response to the policy change, Khan thanked his Sri Lankan counterparts.

"I... welcome the Sri Lankan govt's official notification allowing the burial option for those dying of Covid 19," he said on Twitter.

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation had also raised the forced cremation policy at the United Nations in Geneva this week.

Traditionally, Muslims bury their dead facing Mecca. Sri Lanka's majority Buddhists, who are strong backers of the current government, are typically cremated, as are Hindus.

In December, authorities ordered the cremation of at least 19 Muslim Covid-19 victims, including a baby, after their families refused to claim the bodies from a hospital morgue.

Muslim community leaders say more than half the country's 459 Covid-19 victims were from the Muslim minority.

They attribute the disproportionate number of fatalities to a fear of seeking treatment, and in particular, to the fear of being cremated should they die of the disease. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka COVID victims cremation Imran Khan Imran Khan Sri Lanka visit Sri Lanka COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp