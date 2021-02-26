STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Wasn't meant to be 'racist': German radio station apologies for remarks about K-pop's BTS

The statement came after legions of fans accused the station's Matthias Matuschik of racism for his comments on the band's cover of Coldplay's "Fix You".

Published: 26th February 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Korean pop band BTS

Korean pop band BTS (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

BERLIN: A Bavarian radio station apologised Friday for a host's comments comparing popular South Korean K-pop band BTS to the coronavirus, saying his choice of words had gone too far but was in no way meant to be "hurtful or racist."

The statement came after legions of fans accused the station's Matthias Matuschik of racism for his comments on the band's cover of Coldplay's "Fix You," taking to social media using the hashtags #Bayern3Racist, #Bayern3Apologise and #RassismusBeiBayern3 which translates as "racism at Bayern3."

"Racism is not an option," wrote one user, @Vroseeeee1 in a blunt tweet in English, German, Korean and Spanish.

The uproar came after a live show Wednesday, in which Matuschik derided BTS's version of "Fix You" as "blasphemy" and compared the band to COVID-19, describing them as "some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well."

He then dug his hole deeper as he tried to roll back the comment somewhat, saying "I have nothing against South Korea, you can't accuse me of xenophobia only because this boyband is from South Korea. I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car around."

Then he went on to say that in penance for the cover, BTW will be vacationing in North Korea for the next 20 years."

BTS, which debuted in 2013, became the biggest boy band in the world, selling out stadiums worldwide and delivering a video message at the UN General Assembly this year.

Their songs, filled with intimate, socially conscious lyrics, are credited for their success.

Unlike other K-pop bands that carefully maintain the personas created by their labels, BTS is known for its active engagement with fans known as "ARMY" through social media. BTS has over 33.1 million followers on Twitter.

Offense at the comments didn't only come from South Korea, with many social media users in Germany and elsewhere immediately condemning them.

"I know which radio station I won't be listening to anymore, bye @Bayern3," wrote user @fairesvmns in a German-language post that included audio of Matuschik's comments.

"I really don't need racism of this shape and form in 2021."

 Many South Koreans living abroad expressed concerns that the remarks could incite anti-Asian violence, already on the rise in many places.

"This is not just about #BTS, it is about so many Asian people who are dealing with extreme racism especially due to pandemic," Hansl Chang, a South Korean who lives in Germany, tweeted.

In the station's apology, it said that while Matuschik was presenting his opinion in an ironic, exaggerated way and with exaggerated excitement, his words went too far and hurt the feelings of BTS fans.

"But he and he has assured us of this in no way intended this. He just wanted to express his displeasure over the aforementioned cover version."

It noted that Matuschik has been involved in helping raise aid for refugees and has a "constant campaign against right-wing extremism" and has shown he is against xenophobia or racism in any form.

"That does not change the fact that many of you found his statements to be hurtful or racist," Bayern3 said.

"We apologize for this in every way possible. We will work on the matter with Matthias and the team in detail again in the next few days."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
racism BTS South Korea Germany
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp