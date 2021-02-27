STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US lawmaker welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

The Hindu American Foundation also welcomed the statement and called on Pakistan to honour its international commitments.

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A top US lawmaker welcomed the announcement by the militaries of India and Pakistan to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors, and said this is the first step that will hopefully lead to de-escalation of tension.

The White House on Thursday had said the move is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia.

"I welcome the announcement by the governments of India and Pakistan to resume a ceasefire along their shared border," Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

ALSO READ | Experts welcome ceasefire pact but caution cross-border terror needs to be watched

"A first step that I hope will lead to continued de-escalation of tension," he said.

In a joint statement on Thursday India and Pakistan had said that they will strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors with effect from February 25.

The Hindu American Foundation also welcomed the statement and called on Pakistan to honour its international commitments, end financing and sponsoring of terrorist organisations and its cross-border terrorist attacks in India.

