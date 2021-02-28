China: Five dead, eight fall sick after inhaling toxic gas leaked from chemical fibre plant
The accident happened late Saturday in the city of Jilin, local authorities told state-run Xinhua news agency.
Published: 28th February 2021 11:23 AM | Last Updated: 28th February 2021 11:23 AM
BEIJING: At least five people died and eight others fell sick after inhaling toxic gases leaked from a chemical fibre plant in northeast China's Jilin Province, officials said on Sunday.
The eight people who fell sick are in hospital and stated to be in stable condition.