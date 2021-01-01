2021 will be year of economic growth, already moving in right direction: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the new year will be a year of economic growth for the country. He said that the country was already moving in the right direction with essential industries increasing output.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said the construction industry was already on its way up, which he said was evident from rising cement sales in the country, the Dawn reported. "When cement sales are increasing it is a clear sign that construction activity is on the rise," he said.

Imran said the textile industry was "producing at capacity for the first time in many years" which he said had given rise to a shortage of labour in the sector. The Prime Minister said these signs were indicating that the country was in the right direction and that Pakistan was among nations that had seen the "fastest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."