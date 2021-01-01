STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India begins its two-year tenure as non-permanent member of UNSC

India will sit in the 15-nation United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term as a non-permanent member - the eighth time that the country has had a seat on the powerful horseshoe table.

Published: 01st January 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India, which has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the UN Security Council, on Friday began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful organ of the world body.

India will sit in the 15-nation United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term as a non-permanent member - the eighth time that the country has had a seat on the powerful horseshoe table.

In 2021, India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico join non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam and the five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US in the Council.

India will be UNSC President in August 2021 and will preside over the Council again for a month in 2022.

The presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the Member States names.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has said that as the world's largest democracy, India will promote fundamental values like human rights and development and reinforce multilateralism while underlining the need for greater cooperation in the United Nations Security Council.

"As the largest democracywe will be promoting very fundamental values like democracy, human rights and development," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told PTI.

India's message will also be to ensure "how do we let diversity flourish in a united framework, which is in many ways the United Nations itself.

This is something which India as a country, as what we stand for will take to the Council.

Tirumurti had said India will "definitely" emphasize a greater need for cooperation in the Council, which should not be a place where "because of any paralysis of decision making, urgent requirements don't get properly focused.

We would like to have a more cooperative structure in which we genuinely look out and find solutions and go beyond the rhetoric."

India will also underscore the importance of respect for rule of law and international law.

"The current multilateralism is not factoring in multipolarity. When you have a structure, which is able to accommodate the multipolarity in a multilateral framework, then automatically (there is) a more responsive, more rule-bound and more inclusive process," he said, adding that "obviously, this will lead to reform in the multilateral system."

"Broadly these are some of the messages which we will carry in various degrees, We will be a country which will reinforce multilateralism. That would be the biggest strength of India in many ways when it gets into the Security Council," he said.

Tirumurti has outlined counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, maritime security, reformed multilateralism, technology for the people, women and youth and developmental issues, especially in the context of peace building, as India's priorities for the UNSC tenure.

"I feel that India's presence in the Security Council is needed at this juncture when there are deep fissures between P-5 themselves and also between other countries. UN is losing coherence and we hope to bring this back by focusing on issues of priority to all Member States," he had said.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st century.

On the long-delayed UNSC reforms, Tirumurti criticised the lack of progress and said that hardly anything has happened in the last decade.

"Not a single thing has moved. Is this the type of process we want or can we collectively come to a slightly better process which will yield results.

" He underlined that it is time for a "genuine process" wherein Member States work with a single text for negotiations.

Tirumurti further said that in the last few months, he has tried to define India's interests a "bit more sharply," including on the question of terrorism.

"We have said that let us pursue terrorism with a single-minded determination and not start giving excuses and justifications for these," the Indian envoy said.

India will also look at very specific issues which are on the agenda of the council, relating to countries, specific topics, he said.

"What will happen is that the trend of the last few months of trying to define our interests a bit more sharply will continue as we go into the UNSC," he said.

Tirumurti has emphasised that in the Security Council, India will be a strong voice for the developing world.

"We will be a country which will stand up for developing countries."

Addressing the virtual high-level General Assembly session in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that as a Security Council member, India will not hesitate to raise its voice against the enemies of humanity, including terrorism and will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity.

Modi had also asserted that reform in the responses, processes and in the very character of the United Nations was the "need of the hour" as he questioned that for how long will India, the world's largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, be kept out of the decision-making structures of the UN.

India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States, won 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the elections in June for the five non-permanent seats of the Security Council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nationals Security Council non-permanent member of UNSC
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp