STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Religious teacher in Pakistan arrested for blackmailing 13-year-old using her personal photos

The girl complained to her mother that the man was in possession of "obscene" pictures of her, on the basis of which he was trying to harass and blackmail her.

Published: 01st January 2021 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image

By PTI

KARACHI: A religious teacher in Pakistan was arrested on Friday for blackmailing a minor student and her family with the girl's personal photographs, police said.

The man was arrested from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area by the cyber crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency on the complaint of the girl's mother, said Faizullah Korejo, the agency's additional director at its Cybercrime Reporting Centre in Karachi.

According to Korejo, the woman appointed the teacher to impart religious education to her 13-year-old daughter at home.

In her complaint, the woman said the teacher during his visits to her home started "physically abusing" her daughter.

The girl also complained to her mother that the man was in possession of "obscene" pictures of her, on the basis of which he was trying to harass and blackmail her.

"The Qari later sent the photographs to the girl's mother via Whatsapp and started threatening the family that if his unethical demands were not met, he would make the pictures viral on social media," Korejo said.

The law-enforcement personnel confiscated the Qari's mobile phone, he said.

"The recovered mobile phone was technically analysed obscene image of the minor girl was found available on whose basis she was being blackmailed, harassed and threatened," Korejo said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan crimes against women
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp