STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka calls for joint patrols to resolve fishing issues with India

Sri Lanka mooted joint patrols to end poaching in the northern waters of the island while India insisted on the release of Indian fishermen recently arrested.

Published: 01st January 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

cyclonic storm Gaja

Sea levels reduced after the cylone at Pamban in Rameshwaram. (Photo|Ponmalar/EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has called for joint patrols to address the issue of illegal fishing in the northern waters of the country while India insisted on the early release of its fishermen arrested for allegedly poaching in the island nation's territorial waters, as the two countries held a meeting of the joint working group on fisheries.

During a virtual meeting of the Sri Lanka-India Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries held last month for the fourth time, the two sides discussed the issues related to fishermen.

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan delegation underlined the need to address the matter of illegal fishing in its waters by Indian fishermen, which resulted in loss of livelihood and damage to fishing equipment of local fishermen, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Fisheries said in a statement on Thursday.

Sri Lanka mooted joint patrols to end poaching in the northern waters of the island while India insisted on the release of Indian fishermen recently arrested, it said.

“The Indian side elaborated details in regard to the legal action taken against such practices and the initiatives to encourage South Indian fishermen to engage in deep sea fishing and alternative livelihood," it said.

The Sri Lankan delegation conveyed the need to further enhance the joint patrolling and operationalisation of the hotline between the Law enforcement authorities of the two countries to ensure effective results.

The Sri Lankan side alleged that South Indian fishermen were freely trespassing on Sri Lankan waters during the long drawn out war in the north and eastern provinces where Sri Lankan fishermen''s movement had been restricted due to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) using them for their military purposes.

The Indian delegation called on the Sri Lankan Government to ensure the early release of recently arrested fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, the statement said.

The Sri Lankan side assured to facilitate the release of arrested fishermen early, once the legal procedures are completed.

The relevant authorities have already granted necessary facilities, including consular access to the arrested Indian fishermen, it said. The Indian High Commission here on Thursday said the Indian fishermen, apprehended in Sri Lanka for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters, have been provided consular assistance by the Consulate General of India in Jaffna.

The high commission said it was in touch with the Sri Lankan Government to facilitate the early release of the detained fishermen.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other''s waters.

During his five-day visit to India in February, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed to resolve the long-festering fishermen issue with a "humane approach". 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka fishing issues illegal fishing issue Sri Lanka-India Joint Working Group
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp