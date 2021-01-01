STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK court orders deduction of Rs 450 cr from accounts of Pakistan High Commission over penalty dues

In November 2018, the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) slapped a penalty of USD 17 million on the anti-corruption watchdog.

Published: 01st January 2021 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A British high court has ordered debiting Rs 450 crore from the accounts of the Pakistan High Commission in London over non-payment of a penalty by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the foreign asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC, according to a media report.

Following the court orders, the United Bank Limited UK wrote a letter to the Pakistan High Commission on December 29, requesting it to provide written payment instructions with debit account details to facilitate the payment of USD 28,706,533.35 in line with the Final Third Party Order issued by the high court, the Express Tribune reported on Thursday.

The bank also told the high commission that in case of non-receipt of the written payment instructions by December 30, it would have no choice but to proceed with unilaterally debiting the high commission's accounts to meet the payment amount stipulated in the court order.

Citing sources, the report said around Rs 450 crore (USD 26,153,783.34) "NAB amount was lying in the UBL, London account, which is operated in the name of Pakistan High Commission in the UK".

The high commission has sent a communication to the bank, conveying that any attempt by the bank to proceed with unilaterally debiting their accounts to make the payment would be a violation of the international law and a breach of trust that would impact the future relationship with the UBL, the report said.

As per the court order, the payment deadline expired on December 31.

However, Foreign Office officials told the newspaper that the account has not been deducted.

According to sources, due to NAB's slackness, Pakistan faced additional loss of millions of dollars.

In November 2018, the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) slapped a penalty of USD 17 million on the anti-corruption watchdog.

Later, USD 3 million case cost was added to the penalty.

In March 2019, the LCIA slapped USD 20 million final penalty amount.

However, NAB did not pay that amount.

And due to interest rate, the penalty amount reached USD 28.7 million by December 2020.

Senior lawyers have already demanded stern action against the NAB officials responsible for this loss.

Based in the Isle of Man, the Broadsheet LLC was hired by NAB during the regime of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to trace hidden assets of 200 Pakistanis, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari, in foreign countries.

NAB terminated its agreement with Broadsheet in 2003.

The firm's claim against Pakistan was worth at least USD 600 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan High Commission NAB Pakistan UK
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp