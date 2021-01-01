STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

World ushers in New Year in shadow of COVID-19 pandemic

While the eagerly awaited first seconds of 2021 fell on the Pacific nations of Kiribati and Samoa from 1000 GMT, the Howland and Baker Islands will be the last to tip over into the New Year.

Published: 01st January 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York

The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

RIO DE JANERIO: From Sydney Harbour Bridge to the Acropolis to Copacabana beach, fireworks burst in skies above eerily deserted landmarks as the world ushered in the New Year with muted celebrations and said good riddance to a pandemic-ridden 2020.

After a grinding year that has seen at least 1.7 million people die from COVID-19, fresh waves of infection have sparked renewed lockdowns and forced would-be revellers to extend their 2020 tradition of watching events from the sofa.

The eagerly awaited first seconds of 2021 fell on the Pacific nations of Kiribati and Samoa from 1000 GMT. The uninhabited Howland and Baker Islands will be the last to tip over into the New Year. In New Zealand, which has won plaudits for its handling of the coronavirus, large crowds gathered in Auckland for a fireworks display.

In Australia's largest city, Sydney, fireworks lit up the glittering harbor with a dazzling display, but few spectators watched in person. "I think everybody is looking towards 2021 as a fresh beginning and a fresh start," Karen Roberts, among the lucky few who were allowed past checkpoints around the area, told AFP at a bar nestled under the Sydney Opera House.

Curfews enforced

Some Hong Kongers, despite restrictions, ventured out to mark the start of the year, gathering on the Victoria Harbour waterfront to take selfies. In Tokyo, where residents face the prospect of a state of emergency after infections touched new highs, people queued in face masks to offer New Year prayers.

Wuhan in China, where the virus first appeared late last year, saw thousands gather to celebrate. Elsewhere, the mood was more downbeat. In Russia, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged in a New Year's address that a second wave of COVID-19 was battering the nation. "The fight against it does not stop for a minute," he said.

Italy - where shocking images of makeshift morgues and exhausted medics awoke the world to the severity of the crisis - is on a nationwide lockdown until January 7 with a 10 pm curfew in place. From France to Latvia and Brazil, police and - in some cases - military personnel were deployed to enforce curfews or bans on large gatherings.

Paris and Athens both featured socially distanced gatherings, with a virtual concert and light show over Notre Dame in the French capital and fireworks over the Acropolis in Greece.

In hard-hit London, 74-year-old American singer-songwriter Patti Smith had been due to ring in the New Year with a tribute to National Health Service workers who have died from COVID-19, projected on the screen at Piccadilly Circus and streamed on YouTube.

But due to alarm at rising infections rates, the big-screen projection was cancelled.

A few dozen revellers did arrive in Parliament Square to watch Big Ben chime 11:00 pm -- midnight in Brussels -- marking the moment that Brexit finally became a reality, with Britain severing its turbulent half-century partnership with Europe.

Social gathering

A fireworks and laser show was held in Dubai at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, where there has been a slew of new cases. Those watching were required to wear masks and register with identifying QR codes.

On the banks of Lake Baikal in Siberia, where temperatures plummet to as low as -35 degrees Celsius (-31 Fahrenheit), around a dozen Russians emerged invigorated after a New Year's Eve ice dip. The swimmers, known in Russia as "walruses," ran several kilometers (miles) through a snowy forest in swimsuits and festive costumes before plunging into the world's largest freshwater lake. "It's invigorating. It stings a little!" Andrei Bugai told AFP.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel used her New Year greeting to warn the coronavirus crisis would extend into 2021 even if vaccines bring some hope, as police clashed with revellers near the Brandenburg gate in Berlin.

As the final hours of 2020 ticked away in the Americas, authorities in New York City blocked public access to Times Square, where thousands usually gather to watch a crystal ball drop at midnight. A star-studded celebration was televised from the square with performances from the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Gloria Gaynor -- but its confetti will fall onto a largely deserted pavement.

The US, the worst-hit country in the world, is nearing 20 million recorded infections and 345,000 deaths. But President-elect Joe Biden, who will take office in January, sounded a positive note. "I'm more optimistic about America's chances than I've ever been. America can do anything and I'm absolutely positively confident, confident we're gonna come back and come back even stronger than we were before," he said in a video interview on ABC's countdown program.

In Brazil -- where 195,000 people have died of COVID-19, the second-highest death toll -- Rio de Janeiro blocked the usual swarms of revelers from gathering on Copacabana beach.

That did not stop revelers from lighting up the city's iconic skyline with amateur fireworks of their own, whose booms competed with the banging pots of critics protesting against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, the leader dubbed the "Tropical Trump."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus New Year celebrations COVID New Year Global New Year
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp