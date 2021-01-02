50 Talibans killed in operation by Afghan forces in Helmand

By ANI

HELMAND: Afghan security forces killed 50 Taliban terrorists and injured eight others in an operation in Lashkargah city of southern Helmand and some other districts, the country's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News, the Ministry, in a statement, said that the security forces busted Taliban's hideouts in the operations in Lashkargah, Garamsir and Nawa district..The statement said 50 terrorists were killed including a commander who led a group of 100 militants. Eight others were wounded during the round-the-clock operations.

Nawab Shah Zadran, in-charge of the Afghan Army's 215th Military Corps media office, told Pajhwok Afghan News that security forces on Friday night launched ground and air raids on Taliban in Nawa, Garamsir, Nad Ali districts and Bushran area of Lashkargah, the capital.

The official said Taliban terrorists had assembled in these areas to plan attacks on security forces.

He added Mualvi Abdul Salam, a commander of 100 terrorists, who was killed in the operation was among the 50 others killed and three landmine-planters were among the wounded.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.