Bilateral tensions with China no longer concern of two sides but of global community: Taiwan President

Speaking on the repeated intrusion of China's PLA into Taiwan territory, she said that Taipei will uphold its principles only if Beijing wants to resolve differences in a peaceful manner.

Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (File photo| AP)

By ANI

TAIPEI: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the first day of 2021 said that the cross-strait relations with China was no longer just the matter between the two sides of Taiwan Strait but the whole international community.

"From a global strategic standpoint, Taiwan is more important than ever. Stabilizing relations across the Taiwan Strait is no longer just an issue for the two sides. It is a concern for the whole Indo-Pacific region and has already become a focus of international attention," Tsai said during her 2021 New Year address.

She further said, "Over the past year, military aircraft and naval vessels from across the strait have been active around Taiwan. This has undermined cross-strait relations, and poses a threat to the peaceful and stable status quo in the Indo-Pacific."

ALSO READ | Taiwan tightens noose on Chinese investments over security concerns: Report

Speaking on the repeated intrusion of China's People's Liberation Army into Taiwan territory, she said that Taipei will uphold its principles only if Beijing wants to resolve differences in a peaceful manner.

"I want to reaffirm that in dealing with cross-strait relations, we will uphold our principles and not act rashly. We are willing to facilitate meaningful dialogue under the principles of parity and dignity as long as the Beijing authorities sincerely want to resolve differences and improve cross-strait relations," she said.

Stressing on the importance of Taiwan in the global affairs, the President said, "As a force for good in the world, we will continue to be an indispensable member of the international community, both now and in the future."

Last year, China's People's Liberation Army had increased pressure on the island militarily, sending warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone and stepping up military exercises on nearby islands, moves widely interpreted as a threat to Taipei, reported CNN.

In order to bolster its defensive capabilities, Taiwan is building a submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese nefarious designs to invade the island or install a naval blockade.

In November, the United States and Taiwan signed a blueprint for closer economic ties in Washington.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already made his intentions clear about Taiwan as he has vowed to never allow the island to become independent and has refused to rule out the use of force if necessary.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades, reported CNN.

