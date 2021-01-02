STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dutch authorities to quickly begin vaccinating health staff against COVID-19

The announcement marked an abrupt change to a policy of beginning vaccinations on January 8 that had drawn criticism for leaving the Netherlands lagging behind other countries that have already begun.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Police and ambulance personnel line up in front of the Royal Palace on Dam Square just before midnight in Amsterdam

Police and ambulance personnel line up in front of the Royal Palace on Dam Square just before midnight in Amsterdam. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government announced Saturday that it will begin vaccinating thousands of frontline health care workers as soon as possible to ease pressure on hospitals hit by coronavirus-related staffing shortages.

The announcement marked an abrupt change to a policy of beginning vaccinations on January 8 that had drawn criticism for leaving the Netherlands lagging behind other countries that have already begun. "The worrying situation in acute care is in part due to the illness of care workers, often corona-related. Acute care staff will, therefore, be part of the first group that is eligible for vaccination," the government said in a statement.

The Netherlands is in the midst of a five-week tough lockdown imposed when infection rates were spiking across the country. In recent days, infection rates have been edging lower; on Friday, 8,215 people tested positive for COVID-19.

However, health officials have warned that the peak in new hospital and intensive care unit admissions has not yet been reached in the latest surge and capacity problems have been compounded by staff illness. The government said that it wants to clarify by Monday the earliest possible date to begin the vaccinations.

It said the first shots of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would likely be administered in 10 hospitals spread across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Netherlands COVID vaccine Netherlands health workers COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp