With 277,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, US reports highest daily spike

Infections have been surging in recent months, with top US government scientist Anthony Fauci warning just days after Christmas that the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come.

Published: 03rd January 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

A nurse talks to his colleagues during a meeting in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles

A nurse talks to his colleagues during a meeting in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. (File photo| AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday saw its highest number yet of coronavirus cases recorded in one day, with more than 277,000 infections. The hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic, the United States has marked 20.4 million cases overall and just under 350,000 deaths.

The country has floundered in its efforts to quell COVID-19, with its vaccination program beset by logistical problems and overstretched hospitals.

More than 4.2 million people in the US have already received their first jabs, with 13 million doses distributed, but that falls well behind the 20 million inoculations that President Donald Trump's administration promised by the end of 2020.

