Dialogue possible only after resignation of illegitimate PM, says Bilawal Bhutto

By ANI

THATTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday asserted that the option of dialogue at the national level will only be possible after the incumbent premier Imran Khan steps down from his post.

"Once the incumbent anti-people and illegitimate puppet prime minister steps down, this will pave the way for such a dialogue," he told a press conference, reported Dawn.

Bhutto-Zardari was on a visit to Thatta to offer his condolences to the family of the late Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, a former adviser to the Sindh chief minister.

He said the only platform for a national dialogue would be the parliament, but before any such dialogue, the Prime Minister has to resign so that a political solution on issues faced by the people can be chalked out.

Lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its poor performance, the PPP chairman said every segment of society, including farmers, labourers and small traders were fed up of it.

"People are unable to send their children to schools and buy them essentially required commodities, medicines etc due to inflation and unemployment," he said.

Bhutto-Zardari further argued that Imran Khan could not even provide relief to workers by increasing their salaries nor could it raise the pension of retired people, while tariffs on electricity and gas continued to build up. He also said the premier has pushed Pakistan's economy in shambles with its growth rate fallen below those of Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

He also accused the government of pleasing 'mafias' by extending bailout packages worth billions of rupees to them.

Furthermore, Bilawal strongly condemned the killing of over 10 coal miners in Balochistan and asked the government to ensure the safety and security of the workers, while demanding the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), reported Dawn.

"Ever since the current government has come to power, we have been witnessing escape of terrorists from the custody of law enforcement agencies," he claimed.

He also slammed Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed for not fulfilling their responsibilities and victimising the opposition and threatening the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders instead.

He also reaffirmed PPP's key role in the struggle against the federal government's move to occupy provinces' islands.

Bilawal's statement comes after the PDM held a political rally against the government in Bahawalpur.

The 11-party opposition alliance has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan till January 31.