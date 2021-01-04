STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dialogue possible only after resignation of illegitimate PM, says Bilawal Bhutto

He also accused the government of pleasing 'mafias' by extending bailout packages worth billions of rupees to them.

Published: 04th January 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

THATTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday asserted that the option of dialogue at the national level will only be possible after the incumbent premier Imran Khan steps down from his post.

"Once the incumbent anti-people and illegitimate puppet prime minister steps down, this will pave the way for such a dialogue," he told a press conference, reported Dawn.

Bhutto-Zardari was on a visit to Thatta to offer his condolences to the family of the late Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, a former adviser to the Sindh chief minister.

He said the only platform for a national dialogue would be the parliament, but before any such dialogue, the Prime Minister has to resign so that a political solution on issues faced by the people can be chalked out.

Lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its poor performance, the PPP chairman said every segment of society, including farmers, labourers and small traders were fed up of it.

"People are unable to send their children to schools and buy them essentially required commodities, medicines etc due to inflation and unemployment," he said.

Bhutto-Zardari further argued that Imran Khan could not even provide relief to workers by increasing their salaries nor could it raise the pension of retired people, while tariffs on electricity and gas continued to build up. He also said the premier has pushed Pakistan's economy in shambles with its growth rate fallen below those of Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

He also accused the government of pleasing 'mafias' by extending bailout packages worth billions of rupees to them.

Furthermore, Bilawal strongly condemned the killing of over 10 coal miners in Balochistan and asked the government to ensure the safety and security of the workers, while demanding the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), reported Dawn.

"Ever since the current government has come to power, we have been witnessing escape of terrorists from the custody of law enforcement agencies," he claimed.

He also slammed Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed for not fulfilling their responsibilities and victimising the opposition and threatening the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders instead.

He also reaffirmed PPP's key role in the struggle against the federal government's move to occupy provinces' islands.

Bilawal's statement comes after the PDM held a political rally against the government in Bahawalpur.

The 11-party opposition alliance has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan till January 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bilawal Bhutto
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp