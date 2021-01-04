STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian expat wins USD 4 million in UAE lucky draw

Mathew's ticket number was 254806 Mathew said he earns 7,100 Dirhams monthly and that the big win will be of immense help to his family.

Published: 04th January 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

For representational purposes (File photo)

By PTI

DUBAI: A 38-year-old Indian expatriate from Kuwait has won USD 4.08 million in a raffle draw competition held in the UAE, according to media reports.

Nobin Mathew, a supervisor for a spare parts company, said he was surprised when the organisers of the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw called him to inform him of his winning, The Gulf News reported.

Mathew's ticket number was 254806 Mathew said he earns 7,100 Dirhams monthly and that the big win will be of immense help to his family.

Mathew's wife is a dietician and his only son is five years old.

Mathew shifted to Kuwait in 2007 from Oman, where he grew up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuwait UAE lucky draw
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp