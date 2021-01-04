STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian national arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying over Rupees 1.4 crores

The police, during a regular security check, found over 1.47 crores of Nepali Rupees inside their car and arrested the duo.

Published: 04th January 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Two persons, including an Indian national, have been arrested for illegally possessing over 1.4 crores of Nepali Rupees from Nepal's Kathmandu district, police said on Monday.

Amit Kumar Gupta, 30, a resident of Gorakhpur, India, and Sangam Tharu, 22, who is from Kapilvastu district, were arrested by a police team from Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Circle.

The police, during a regular security check, found over 1.47 crores of Nepali Rupees inside their car and arrested the duo.

The currency notes were hidden in three bags in the car.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepali Rupees India Nepal ties
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp