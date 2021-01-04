STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India's COVID-19 vaccine export ban excludes Bangladesh: Minister

Momen, addressing a press briefing here, said that the first consignment of the vaccine co-manufactured by India's SII is expected to reach Bangladesh towards the end of this month.

Published: 04th January 2021 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccine

For representational purpose. (Representational Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: India's proposed ban on the export of its COVID-19 vaccine will not be applicable for Bangladesh as New Delhi has assured Dhaka of supplying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at an appropriate time, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said here on Monday.

India's drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield while Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Momen, addressing a press briefing here, said that the first consignment of the vaccine co-manufactured by India's SII is expected to reach Bangladesh towards the end of this month.

The SII is obligated to provide 30 million doses by late January or early February under a deal with Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals.

However, the SII on Sunday said that it has secured India's regulatory approval on the condition that it will not export the shots until the country's vulnerable populations are protected.

The Bangladeshi minister said: "India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed to us that their ban (on COVID-19 vaccine export) will not be applicable for Bangladesh".

"Vaccine will arrive at an appropriate time" (there's) nothing to worry.

"As the deal was done on the basis of discussion at the highest level -- between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian premier Narendra Modi, no ban will be applicable for us," Momen said.

Asked if Bangladesh looked for other vaccine sources, Momen said Dhaka was exploring various sources.

The SII was contracted to make one billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations while richer nations reserved most of the vaccines expected to be produced this year.

Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals, meanwhile, told the Daily Star newspaper that Bangladesh would get three crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines on time.

"It is our understanding that the statement was generalised. We believe we are on the priority list and we will get the vaccine on time," Beximco Pharma's chief operating officer Rabbur Reza told the newspaper.

When asked if the SII has been barred by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) not to export the vaccine till vulnerable populations in India are protected, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said: "We will start exporting the vaccine post the government's approval and talks are going on".

"Our priority list will see us cater to the Indian market first, then the COVAX countries.

Optimistically, by March-April we should have permissions in place," he told PTI.

When asked if the company was negotiating bilateral agreements with other countries too for the vaccine, Poonawalla said: "We have bilateral partnerships with nations like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Morocco, etc".

Bangladesh has undertaken an ambitious mission of vaccinating 14 crore or 80 per cent of its population in two years to tame the raging pandemic, save lives and livelihood as well as accelerate the economic recovery campaign.

The procurement of equipment and logistics, developing distribution networks and recruiting and training some 80,000 people as vaccinators are among the major steps, according to officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India covid 19 India covid vaccine Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp