After India, UK, now Mexico approves Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Published: 05th January 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca are checked as they arrive at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MEXICO CITY: Mexico approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use Monday, hoping to spur a halting vaccination effort that has only given about 44,000 shots since the third week of December, about 82 per cent of the doses the country has received.

Prior to this, the Pfizer vaccine was the only one approved for use in Mexico.

Mexican regulators approved the AstraZeneca shot.

Assistant Health Secretariat Hugo López-Gatell said he erroneously reported approval for Chinese vaccine maker CanSino, noting it had not yet submitted full study results for safety and efficacy.

Mexico has pinned much of its hopes on the inexpensive, one-shot CanSino vaccine.

"It will makes things a lot easier for us," López-Gatell said.

López-Gatell, who heads up efforts to deal with the pandemic, had to explain why he was spotted at a Pacific coast beach, apparently sitting at sea-side restaurant without a face mask on.

López-Gatell has repeatedly counselled Mexicans to stay at home.

He has also cast doubt on how whether face masks protect people from catching coronavirus.

