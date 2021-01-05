STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Alexander Ellis appointed as British High Commissioner to India

Following the announcement, Ellis took to Twitter to share his excitement over coming to India after 35 years.

Published: 05th January 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

British High Commissioner to India, Alexander Ellis

British High Commissioner to India, Alexander Ellis (Photo | @AlexWEllis, Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: Alexander Ellis has been appointed as British High Commissioner to India in succession to Philip Barton and will resume the key role later this month, according to an official statement issued by the United Kingdom government.

Ellis started as Deputy National Security Adviser for the Integrated Review on diplomacy, development, and defence in January 2020. Prior to that, he was Director-General in the Department for Exiting the EU for three years.

Following the announcement, Ellis took to Twitter to share his excitement over coming to India after 35 years.

"VERY excited to be going to India, with my wife and son, as British High Commissioner. Great job, great country, huge opportunities for collaboration. Change of British High Commissioner to India," his tweet read.

He further said, "Returning to the first country I lived in outside the UK, 35 years ago. Much to learn about what has and hasn't changed. I'm hoping there are still Mango lassis."

Sharing his plans during his tenure in India, Ellis said that he will support and celebrate the flow of talent between our two countries as the contribution of the Indian community to the UK is immense.

"@UKinIndia and @HCI_London building work on C19, climate change, defence and security and growth - to the benefit of both countries, and the world," he said in another tweet.

He also said that he will be looking forward to seeing the England Cricket Tour and meet Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli.

"Delighted to be posted to a superpower. Looking forward to seeing @englandcricket tour and the incomparable @imVKohli," he said.

In one of the tweets, he wrote in Hindi to share his commitment to the language. He said that he will take help whenever needed to understand the "difficult but beautiful language".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexander Ellis British High Commissioner
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp