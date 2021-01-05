STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Biden blasts Trump for 'whining and complaining' about election result

Trump, a Republican, is yet to concede the elections and has filed several lawsuits challenging the presidential poll result.

Published: 05th January 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

President-elect Joe Biden waves from the stage as he campaigns for for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Atlanta. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden has blasted Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the November 3 election result, saying the outgoing president spends most of his time "whining and complaining" rather than doing "the work" of his office.

Trump, a Republican, is yet to concede the elections and has filed several lawsuits challenging the presidential poll result that gave Biden, a Democrat the required Electoral College votes to be the 46th US President.

Trump alleges that there was a massive voter fraud.

Election officials and the media have said that there is no evidence to back his claims.

He has also lost dozens of lawsuits.

"The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem. I don't know why he still wants the job. He doesn't want to do the work," Biden said on Monday at a drive-in election rally in Georgia where he sought support for two Democratic candidates.

Runoff elections in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate.

"Do it for all of those who have given up so much. Think of all of those who have given up so much to secure that right. Do it for the country you love because I know you love this country and the future you want to build for everyone in this country. Do it for all of those around the world who aspire like us to be free and the democratic people who look to us," he said.

Biden, 78, was confirmed the winner of the presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results.

According to official results, Biden collected 306 electoral votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for Trump.

To win the presidential election, the winner must get at least 270 out of the 538 Electoral College votes.

The US Congress will meet on January 6 to formally certify the Electoral College and Biden's victory.

Biden's inauguration is set for January 20.

In the presidential election, Biden won Georgia by about 11,000 votes, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Donald Trump US Elections 2020 US Polls 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp