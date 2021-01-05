STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

EXPLAINER: COVID-19 vaccine dosing debates add to public confusion

The US and other countries are facing logjams in using the scarce shots that already have been raced out.

Published: 05th January 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Assistant Technical Officer Lukasz Najdrowski unpacks doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The first Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting their second dose, while Britain has decided to postpone boosters and focus instead on giving more people a first shot, international differences that are adding to public confusion.

The US and other countries are facing logjams in using the scarce shots that already have been raced out.

Still, there's ongoing debate about how to stretch supplies.

Here are some questions and answers about vaccine dosing:

WHAT VACCINES ARE AVAILABLE?

That differs by country.

The US is allowing emergency use of two very similar vaccines, one made by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech and the other made by Moderna.

Britain is using the Pfizer shot and a different type of vaccine made by AstraZeneca that also has been cleared in India.

The European Union is rolling out the Pfizer shot.

Each requires two doses for full protection, either three weeks or four weeks apart depending on the vaccine.

COULD I WAIT LONGER BETWEEN DOSES?

Last week, British health officials decided it was OK to delay the second dose as long as 12 weeks.

It was a huge surprise since none of the coronavirus vaccine studies were designed to test such a gap between doses.

British officials said postponing booster doses meant they could give more people at least some protection with a first shot.

They said unpublished data from the AstraZeneca study suggested waiting a little longer between doses might be better in the long run but provided no details.

ALSO READ | When can I get COVID vaccine, how to register for it: Here is all you need to know

But the big question is how long partial protection from just one dose can last.

"There is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days," Pfizer said.

Likewise, the US government is sticking to the recommended dosing schedule.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday that scientific data "just isn't there" to support the different strategy.

COULD SUPPLY BE STRETCHED BY USING SMALLER DOSES?

That speculation arose when Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who advises the U.S. vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that there's some data showing two half-doses of the Moderna vaccine might work.

Slaoui said it shows a lower dose sparked a good immune reaction in people ages 18 to 55, and that officials are discussing the approach with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration.

Presumably, Slaoui was referring to early-stage studies in very small numbers of people that explored which dose to put to a real test.

But the FDA allowed emergency use of Moderna's vaccine based on a 30,000-person study that found two full doses 28 days apart are about 95% protective against COVID-19  data that's far more solid than just checking immune reactions.

"At this point we don't have any further information to share about any potential ongoing regulatory discussions," Moderna spokesman Ray Jordan said Monday.

WOULD THESE IDEAS SPEED VACCINATIONS?

It's far from clear that stretching doses will get them into people's arms any faster at this point.

In the U.S., initial supplies haven't been used nearly as fast as experts had hoped.

Officials expect that to pick up with the holidays over and health workers getting more experience handling the shots.

As of Monday, more than 4.5 million people have been vaccinated out of more than 15 million doses the U.S. government has shipped to the states.

That's not a real-time count but an estimate based on reporting of inoculations that can take days to trickle in.

States are deciding who gets the shots, and that varies, although many are giving priority to health care workers and nursing home residents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccines BioNTech Pfizer Moderna AstraZeneca
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp