STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany defends COVID-19 vaccine campaign, procurement amid backlash

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman also said Monday that the government stands by its decision last year to have the European Union order vaccines for the whole 27-nation bloc.

Published: 05th January 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

81-year-old Ursula Claassen receives a new coronavirus vaccination in Kiel, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman says impatience in Germany with what is widely being perceived as a slow start to coronavirus vaccinations is understandable, but things will improve.

Spokesman Steffen Seibert also said Monday that the government stands by its decision last year to have the European Union order vaccines for the whole 27-nation bloc.

Nearly 265,000 vaccinations had been reported to Germanys national disease control center by Monday, a week after the campaign started.

But some critics are pointing to faster clearance of vaccines and inoculation campaigns in other countries including the UK, the US and Israel and faulting the EUs strategy in ordering vaccines.

Seibert told reporters that "the impatience and the many questions people are now asking are entirely understandable."

He said that "some things can and will improve."

Seibert said that choosing to order vaccines along with Germanys EU partners "was and is the right way" to proceed.

He said that for a country in the middle of Europe with many borders, "everyone for themselves cannot be the way."

Health Ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz said 1.3 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Germany before the end of 2020 and another 670,000 are due on Friday.

Germany has 83 million people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angela Merkel Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp