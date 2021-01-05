STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany toughens, extends coronavirus lockdown until end-January

Schools, leisure and sporting facilities and most shops will remain shut through to January 31, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks with leaders of Germany's 16 states.

Published: 05th January 2021 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) speaks next to Bavaria's State Premier Markus Soeder (R) and Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller (L).

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) speaks next to Bavaria's State Premier Markus Soeder (R) and Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller (L). (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

Germany on Tuesday prolonged and toughened up its partial lockdown with tighter limits on social contacts, as Europe's top economy struggles with stubbornly high coronavirus infections.

Schools, leisure and sporting facilities and most shops will remain shut through to January 31, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks with leaders of Germany's 16 states.

And people will be allowed to meet up with only one other individual from another household under the new rules, instead of five people previously.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany Germany covid lockdown Germany lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp