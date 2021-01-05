STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Obama warns of threats to fundamental principles of US democracy ahead of Georgia Senate election

President Trump is yet to concede the US election even though the electoral college has confirmed Biden as the winner.

Published: 05th January 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former US President Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama has warned of threats to the fundamental principles of America's democracy, a day after the emergence of the leaked audio in which President Donald Trump was heard telling Georgia's top election official to find over 11,000 votes to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's win in the November 3 poll.

Obama's remarks came on the eve of the crucial Senate election in Georgia wherein both the seats are up for grab.

"Tomorrow is Election Day in Georgia and the stakes could not be higher. We're seeing how far some will go to retain power and threaten the fundamental principles of our democracy. But our democracy isn't about any individual, even a president, it's about you," Obama said in a series of tweets on Monday, without naming anyone.

President Trump is yet to concede the US election even though the electoral college has confirmed Biden as the winner.

Obama's comments come as Trump faces criticism for telling fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat.

Audio of the call, which lasts about an hour, was published by The Washington Post on Sunday.

Voting in Tuesday's Senate runoff will determine which party has control of the Senate once Biden takes office.

In the 100-member Senate, the Republican Party has 50 seats and the Democrats have 48 seats.

If the Democrats win both the Senate seats, then Kamala Harris in her capacity as the Vice President and Chairman of the Senate can vote in favour of the Democrats in case of a tie.

Republicans winning even a single seat would give them a majority in the Senate, which would make it tough for the Biden administration to get senatorial approvals on key nominations and top foreign policy and national security decisions.

"If you're a Georgia voter, you can respond tomorrow with the most powerful tool we have as Americans, your vote. Make a plan to vote in person or drop off your mail-in-ballot at a ballot drop box. Check-in with your family and friends to do the same," Obama said.

Meanwhile, more than 90 Congressmen on Monday introduced a resolution censuring Trump for abusing the power of his office by threatening Raffensperger with vague criminal prosecution, if he failed to overturn the finalised and verified results of Georgia's November 2020 presidential election.

Georgia has conducted two recounts and has verified 99.9 per cent of signatures on mail-in ballots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Georgia Senate election Barack Obama Donald Trump Joe Biden
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp