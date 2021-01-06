Mike Pence defies Donald Trump, says he can't claim 'unilateral authority' to reject electoral votes

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Vice President Mike Pence is defying President Donald Trump, saying he does not have the unilateral ability to discard electoral votes that will make Joe Biden president on January 20.

Pence, in a statement issued minutes before he was to begin presiding over a joint session of Congress to count electoral votes, said, "It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

Trump has pressured his vice president to toss electors from battleground states that voted for Biden during the session.