WHO 'disappointed' at Chinese delays letting experts into country to examine origins of COVID-19

"Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the teams arrival in China," he told a news conference in Geneva.

Published: 06th January 2021 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

China COVID cases

A woman shakes her face mask which is using to help curb the spread of the coronavirus while walking at a public park in Beijing, Wednesday. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization said Tuesday that he is "disappointed" that Chinese officials haven't finalized permissions for the arrival of team of experts into China to examine origins of COVID-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare critique of Beijing, said members of the international scientific team have begun over the last 24 hours to leave from their home countries to China as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government.

"Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the teams arrival in China," he told a news conference in Geneva.

"Im very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute, but had been in contact with senior Chinese officials," he said.

