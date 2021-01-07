STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Australia moves up vaccination start to February, to cover 15 per cent of population by late March

The government had argued there was no reason for an emergency rollout that cut short usual regulatory processes as has occurred in the United States and elsewhere. 

An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP

Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CANBERRA: Australia is advancing the start of its coronavirus vaccination program to mid-February, with plans to inoculate 15 per cent of the population by late March.

The government had argued there was no reason for an emergency rollout that cut short usual regulatory processes as has occurred in the United States and elsewhere because local transmission rates in Australia are much lower.

It had planned to start vaccinating in March.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday he expects the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered two weeks after the Australian regulator approves it in late January.

He said that "it is moving considerably faster than normal."

Morrison says the goal is to give 80,000 shots a week and have 4 million of Australias 26 million people vaccinated by the end of March.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
