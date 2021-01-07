STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Morocco approves use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The country's Health Ministry said Wednesday that the Serum Institute of India in under contract from AstraZeneca to make the shots.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief nurse nurse Sam Foster holds a vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RABAT: Morocco has approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, jointly developed with the U.K.'s Oxford University.

The country's Health Ministry said Wednesday that the Serum Institute of India in under contract from AstraZeneca to make the shots.

Last month, the Moroccan government announced it had ordered 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinopharm and Britain's AstraZeneca.

The country of 35 million people has not yet received the vaccines.

Approval of Sinopharm's vaccine is under review by Morocco's regulators and is expected to be granted in the coming days.

According to the authorisation documents, the AstraZeneca vaccine would be administered in two doses with an interval of between four and 12 weeks.

The approval comes as preparations for Morocco's vaccine rollout have reached advanced stages, the Health Ministry said.

A launch date has not been announced.

The immunization plan aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population, including frontline workers and people suffering from chronic diseases.

In response to rising coronavirus infections, Morocco imposed a nationwide curfew and ordered restaurants in major cities to close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AstraZeneca Oxford Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine Serum Institute of India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp