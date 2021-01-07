STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Not a cricket match': Netizens slam man who waved Indian tricolour amid US Capitol riot

The video that has drawn flak from across sections shows a person holding the India flag amid Trump supporters storming into the Capitol. 

Published: 07th January 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

The video that has drawn flak from across sections shows a person holding the India flag amid Trump supporters. (Videograb)

By Online Desk

A fluttering Indian tricolour in the middle of the US Capitol chaos grabbed the attention of several social media users even as four persons died late on Wednesday night after pro-Trump supporters demanded that the election results be overturned. 

The video that has drawn the ire of netizens shows a person holding the India flag amid Trump supporters storming into the Capitol. 

The person who waved the Indian flag amid pro-Trump banners is yet to be identified. 

From politicians to comedians, everyone noticed the video and expressed their criticism. 

"Not the place where we would like to see our Indian flag," wrote a Twitter user. 

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Chaturvedi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Don't use our tricolour to participate in such violent and criminal acts in another country."

BJP MP Varun Gandhi also took to the microblogging site and asked, "Why is there an Indian flag there?"
"This is one fight we definitely don't need to participate in..." he wrote. 

Responding to Gandhi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the Indian flag there is a warning to all of us.

Comedian Vir Das also took potshots at the person who waved the flag. ''Every large crowd is NOT A  CRICKET MATCH," Das wrote. 

Four persons have died during the riots at the US Capitol, when Trump supporters barged inside the building, ransacked offices and damaged property. 

