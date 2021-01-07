'Not a cricket match': Netizens slam man who waved Indian tricolour amid US Capitol riot

By Online Desk

A fluttering Indian tricolour in the middle of the US Capitol chaos grabbed the attention of several social media users even as four persons died late on Wednesday night after pro-Trump supporters demanded that the election results be overturned.

The video that has drawn the ire of netizens shows a person holding the India flag amid Trump supporters storming into the Capitol.

The person who waved the Indian flag amid pro-Trump banners is yet to be identified.

From politicians to comedians, everyone noticed the video and expressed their criticism.

"Not the place where we would like to see our Indian flag," wrote a Twitter user.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Chaturvedi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Don't use our tricolour to participate in such violent and criminal acts in another country."

Whoever is waving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don’t use our tricolour to participate in such violent & criminal acts in another country. pic.twitter.com/CuBMkq9Siu — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 7, 2021

BJP MP Varun Gandhi also took to the microblogging site and asked, "Why is there an Indian flag there?"

"This is one fight we definitely don't need to participate in..." he wrote.

Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in... pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021

Responding to Gandhi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the Indian flag there is a warning to all of us.

Unfortunately, @varungandhi80, there are some Indians with the same mentality as that Trumpist mob, who enjoy using the flag as a weapon rather than a badge of pride, & denounce all who disagree with them as anti-nationals & traitors. That flag there is a warning to all of us. https://t.co/uJIaDlLklt — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 7, 2021

Comedian Vir Das also took potshots at the person who waved the flag. ''Every large crowd is NOT A CRICKET MATCH," Das wrote.

Dear random Indian dude waving Indian flag at the #CapitolRiots

Every large crowd IS NOT A CRICKET MATCH! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 7, 2021

Four persons have died during the riots at the US Capitol, when Trump supporters barged inside the building, ransacked offices and damaged property.