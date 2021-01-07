STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan arrests seven Shiite militants, foil possible attacks

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department said the suspects from the outlawed Sipah-e-Mohammad group were arrested in three separate raids over the previous 24 hours from three cities.

Published: 07th January 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Associated Press

MULTAN: Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday.

In a statement, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department said the suspects from the outlawed Sipah-e-Mohammad group were arrested in three separate raids over the previous 24 hours from cities of Sargodha, Khusab and Sahiwal.

It said officers seized bomb-making material and guns that were to be used in sectarian attacks by the arrested men. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

Pakistani security forces often make such arrests, but the latest ones came just after Sunni militants killed 11 Shiite coal miners they had abducted from southwestern Baluchistan.

Angered over Sunday's killing of coal miners, hundreds of minority Shiites from the Hazara community have since been rallying in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

The slain coal miners were also from the Hazara community, which has repeatedly been targeted by Sunni militants, including an Islamic State affiliate that claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing of the miners about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta.

Under Islamic tradition, burials take place as quickly as possible after death. But Shiites were refusing to bury the dead. They also said they would not hold funerals until authorities arrest the killers.

Shiites have been demanding a crackdown against Sunni outlawed Sipah-e-Sahaba group which has killed scores of Shiite Muslims throughout Pakistan in the past several years. Islamic State and other Sunni extremist groups view Shiites as apostates and they frequently target them in deadly attacks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan counter terrorism police Shiite militant group
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp