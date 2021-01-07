Tesla CEO Elon Musk now world's wealthiest person: US media
Musk is a major shareholder of the electric car company and has benefited from Tesla's surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk's wealth at $185 billion.
Published: 07th January 2021 09:56 PM | Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:56 PM
Elon Musk, the outspoken and envelope-pushing chief executive of Tesla, overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person, US media reported Thursday.
