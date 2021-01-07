Three Afghan Taliban terrorists arrested in Pakistan

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Pakistani security forces have arrested three Afghan Taliban terrorists during an operation in this northwestern city of Pakistan.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police conducted a raid at a compound and arrested the terrorists -- Muhammad Khan, Din Muhammad alias Ameer Sahib and Rizwanullah.

They have been taken to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

They were involved in extortion to generate funds for the outfit, police said on Thursday.

On November 6, 2020, one Bilal Khan received a call from members of Afghan Taliban outfit for Rs 2 million extortion of money and in case of non compliance they threatened to kill him.

The CTD started an investigation and arrested them.