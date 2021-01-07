STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Capitol riots: Melania Trump's chief of staff, White House deputy press secretary resign

Stephanie Grisham previously served as the White House press secretary before making way for current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in April.

Published: 07th January 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Melania trump

First lady Melania Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned following the violence at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Grisham, who previously served as the White House press secretary before making way for current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in April, was the first to submit her resignation on Wednesday.

"It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House," Grisham said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs Trump's mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration," Grisham said.

She is the first senior White House staffer to resign.

Matthews also tendered her resignation.

"As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," she said.

"I will be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power," Matthews said.

ALSO READ | US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election

Trump's deputy national security advisor Pottinger also resigned, officials said.

According to ABC News, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta also submitted her resignation in reaction to the violent protest by Trump supporters.

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and clashed with police, resulting in casualties and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Stephanie Grisham Melania Trump donald trump Sarah Matthews US Capitol Riots Capitol Violence US Riots
