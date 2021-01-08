STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indonesia's top Islamic body OKs China's Sinovac vaccine

The Indonesian Ulema Council on Friday announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is holy and halal, or fit for consumption by Muslims.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:20 PM

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indonesia's highest Islamic body has given its religious approval to China's Sinovac vaccine, paving the way for its distribution in the world's most populous Muslim nation.



The head of the council's Fatwa Department Asorirun Niam Sholeh also said that the complete fatwa, or religious edict, related to the safety of the vaccine is still waiting for the green light from the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority.

The drug regulator said it would draw from data of the clinical trials in Brazil and Turkey, as well as own trial results before authorising use of the vaccine.

Comments

