Macron advisor meets PM Modi, discusses bilateral and global issues

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain was also present during the meeting.

Published: 08th January 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with France president Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi with France President Emmanuel Macron (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and discussed wide-ranging bilateral as well as global issues.

On a visit to India for the annual strategic dialogue between Paris and New Delhi, the diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron had held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday.

"A Strategic Partnership that is emblematic of convergence of views! Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France called on PM @narendramodi and discussed wide-ranging bilateral and global issues," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted along with pictures of the meeting between Modi and Bonne.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain was also present during the meeting.

