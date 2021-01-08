STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump's actions were 'problem' in Capitol violence, says US President's top congressional aide

Lindsey Graham has said that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the US Capitol

Published: 08th January 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (Photo | AP)

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLUMBIA: One of President Donald Trump's top congressional allies, Sen.

Lindsey Graham has said that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the US Capitol, adding that he didn't regret helping Trump but that the whole matter had been a "self-inflicted wound."

"When it comes to accountability the president needs to understand that his actions were the problem not the solution," the South Carolina Republican said Thursday during a news conference in Washington.

"A good friend of mine, Rudy Giuliani, did not help."

Graham was referencing Trump's comments at a rally on Wednesday where thousands of the president's supporters gathered, and where he stoked displeasure at the impending Electoral College certification vote of Democrat Joe Biden's victory over him in the 2020 election.

"If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," he said, encouraging attendees to walk down the street to the Capitol, where lawmakers had gathered for the session.

"Let the weak ones get out," he went on.

"This is a time for strength."

Giuliani told the crowd, "Let's have trial by combat."

After the rally, a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem in hopes of halting the peaceful transition of power.

Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional tally of Electoral College votes was halted for more than six hours.

Graham was once a foe of Trump, even questioning his mental fitness for office.

But his popularity among Republicans in his home state grew as he developed a relationship with the president, who twice won South Carolina, and where support for him remained steady throughout his term.

Over time, Graham has become one of Trump's top confidants in the Senate, helping him confirm conservative justices to the Supreme Court and a frequent partner on the golf course.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lindsey Graham Donald Trump US Violence US Riots Capitol Riots
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp